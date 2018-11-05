

CTV London





Oxford County OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that saw a car slam into the front porch of a home, sending three men to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday on Baldwin Street, west of Quarter Town Line in Tillsonburg.

A westbound four-door car left the road, crossed the sidewalk and then hit a porch. The home's residents were not injured.

The male driver had to be extricated from the car and suffered life-threatening injuries while two adult passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.