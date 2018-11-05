Featured
Car crashing into house in Tillsonburg sends three to hospital
(Steve Wishart / CTV Barrie)
CTV London
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 1:14PM EST
Oxford County OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that saw a car slam into the front porch of a home, sending three men to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday on Baldwin Street, west of Quarter Town Line in Tillsonburg.
A westbound four-door car left the road, crossed the sidewalk and then hit a porch. The home's residents were not injured.
The male driver had to be extricated from the car and suffered life-threatening injuries while two adult passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for several hours.
The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.