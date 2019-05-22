

CTV London





A vehicle crashed through the front of a Stratford business on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses said the collision occurred around 2 p.m. at the Circle K convenience store on the corner of Graff Avenue and Mornington Street.

Stratford police officers and firefighters with the Stratford Fire Department were on scene as the vehicle was removed from the building.

It’s not known if anyone was hurt in the collision.

Stratford police said they are investigating and expect to release more information on Wednesday.