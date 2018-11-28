

CTV London





One person was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries after a car slammed into a house Wednesday morning.

The aftermath of the crash was captured by a viewer around 9 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision at the corner of Adelaide Street North and South Street.

The Buick sedan actually hit one in a series of wooden garden boxes which sit along the north side of the home.

That likely prevented more serious damage to the home itself.

South street was ice-covered at the time of accident.

And shortly after the collision two salters came through to treat the intersection.

But police haven't indicated if road conditions contributed to the collision.