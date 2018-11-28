Featured
Car crashes into house during icy morning drive
A car crashed into a house at Adelaide Street North and South Street in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (Source: Wayne Penalagan)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 4:05PM EST
One person was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries after a car slammed into a house Wednesday morning.
The aftermath of the crash was captured by a viewer around 9 a.m.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision at the corner of Adelaide Street North and South Street.
The Buick sedan actually hit one in a series of wooden garden boxes which sit along the north side of the home.
That likely prevented more serious damage to the home itself.
South street was ice-covered at the time of accident.
And shortly after the collision two salters came through to treat the intersection.
But police haven't indicated if road conditions contributed to the collision.