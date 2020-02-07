Car comes dangerously close to hitting home in Simcoe
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 6:18AM EST
A red sedan crashed into trees in front of homes in Simcoe, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Courtesy OPP)
LONDON, ONT -- A car is wrecked, and two trees were hit, but if it wasn’t for those trees it may have been worse.
A driver is facing a careless driving charge after losing control and crashing into two trees dangerously close to a home in Simcoe, Ont.
As a result of the crash a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police noted that the driver of the vehicle did not have a full G license, and are reminding the public “that driving is a privilege not a right.”