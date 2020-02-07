LONDON, ONT -- A car is wrecked, and two trees were hit, but if it wasn’t for those trees it may have been worse.

A driver is facing a careless driving charge after losing control and crashing into two trees dangerously close to a home in Simcoe, Ont.

As a result of the crash a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police noted that the driver of the vehicle did not have a full G license, and are reminding the public “that driving is a privilege not a right.”