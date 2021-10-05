Canoeist missing off Northern Bruce Peninsula found dead: OPP

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The body of a canoeist who went missing on Sunday afternoon in the waters of Georgian Bay off Dyer's Bay has been found.

Grey Bruce OPP say he has been identified as 24-year-old Steven Shantz of St. Clements.

A search for the man began around 3 p.m. Sunday after police received a call about a pair of canoeists in distress near Dyers Bay Road.

One person was located and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second occupant was not immediately found.

The search continued, and police say the body was found by the OPP Under Water Search and Recovery Unit on Monday afternoon.