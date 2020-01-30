LONDON, ONT -- A police dog is being credited for leading officers to a suspected pick-up truck thief.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday Perth County OPP officers were called about a stolen pickup truck in Perth East.

The pickup was found abandoned in Listowel, which is when officers called upon the Canine Unit.

The dog was able to track the suspect to a garage on Havelock Street where police made the arrest.

Police then recovered a second stolen vehicle not far from the address the suspect was found at.

A 37-year-old Stratford man is facing several charges as a result of this incident.