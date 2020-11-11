LONDON, ONT -- Remembrance Day ceremonies across the nation are being held Wednesday including in London, Ont. albeit in a different way.

The annual ceremony in London is by invitation only, however CTV News London will be live streaming the event on our website starting at 10:40 a.m.

For anyone without internet access the service will also be played on 1290 CJBK.

There will be no parade at this year’s event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The City of London is reminding spectators not to come down to the Cenotaph in Victoria Park, but are rather encouraged to view the ceremony online.

This year’s ceremony carries a special weight as it marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The traditional four armed sentries are at the Cenotaph.

A total of eight official wreaths will be laid during the ceremony.

The public is invited to lay wreaths before the ceremony up until 10 a.m. or after the ceremony starting at 1 p.m.

Anyone who can’t watch the ceremony is encouraged to stand outside their residence or business at 11 a.m. to observe two minutes of silence.