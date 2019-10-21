Polls are set to open at 9:30 a.m. locally and will remain open until 9:30 p.m. as Canadians get set to cast their ballots in the 43rd Federal Election.

Still unsure of where and how to votes? Follow this link the Elections Canada website.

Heading into the election the Liberals held London North Centre and London West, while the Conservatives held Elgin-Middlesex-London, and the NDP held London-Fanshawe.

The election ends much as it began with the Liberals and Conservatives and a virtual tie. However, the NDP and Bloc have both made significant gains when at the start many had both parties written off.

The rise of both the NDP (along with the Bloc in Quebec) could dash the hopes of the Liberals or Conservatives of getting a majority government.

Elizabeth May’s Green Party is looking to build on momentum in recent provincial elections, with Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada will be looking to see if their party has built any real traction with voters.

How can you follow the results on election night?

Polls in Ontario will close at 9:30 p.m. Election Canada staggers polling hours in different time zones so that they all end roughly around the same time.

CTV News London will have a full coverage election show beginning at 11 p.m. with coverage of each of the local ridings.

Reporters will be bringing updated results from each of the ridings as the come in.

Follow along online as well at London.ctvnews.ca for information about local winners as they are reported.

With Files from the Canadian Press