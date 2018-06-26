

CTV London





The City of Stratford says the Canadian Opera Company has expressed an interest in coming to town – although, at least initially, it won’t be to perform.

The opera outfit, which is the largest in Canada, is searching for a facility to produce and store its production sets and costumes.

Stratford’s Grand Trunk site, a former locomotive repair shop, is being considered as one possible site for the facility.

According to a city press release, space would also be set aside for unspecified “potential future uses.”