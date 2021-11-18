Canadian duo find 'there’s always something to do' in southwestern Ontario

London, Ont. -

Bored? Well take it from Leroy and Leroy, there’s always something to do in Canada, and they are finding it all, including in southwestern Ontario.

The two men from Moose Jaw, known as Leroy and Leroy, became a viral sensation when they began poking fun at the notion that there wasn’t much to do in Saskatchewan.

Their videos usually consist of finding an odd item or place, like a street sign that makes little sense, and showing the humour in it.

After less than a year the pair finds themselves with hundreds of thousands of followers across Instagram and TikTok.

“When we started back in January we said if we could hit 10,000 followers by the end of the year, that would be a really good year. About three weeks after that we said I think we need to pick a new goal,” “Leroy” said in an interview with CTV Regina.

Now the men have brought their quintessentially Canadian humour to southwestern Ontario as they travel the country looking for something to do.

Over the summer they have had stops in London, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Paris, St. Thomas and more.

Now they are posting all their findings to their platforms.

In London they found our unique warning signs that hydro poles do in fact have power lines on them.

In St. Thomas they say they found the saddest monument in the country when they stumbled upon the Jumbo statue.

“We officially found the saddest roadside attraction in all of Canada.”

And even in Paris, Ont. they appreciated not having to travel all the way to France to visit the iconic community.

You can see the pair’s videos on Instagram and TikTok.