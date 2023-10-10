London

    • Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began

    General Motors and the union representing Canadian auto workers have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a strike that began early Tuesday.

    Lana Payne, president of the Unifor union, says that when faced with the strike, GM had no choice but to follow a pattern agreement reached with Ford.

    The new agreement covers about 4,300 autoworkers at GM’s assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, a powertrain plant in St. Catharines, Ontario, and a parts distribution center in Woodstock, Ontario.

    Payne said GM agreed to all items that it fought the union on such as pensions, retiree income and converting temporary workers into permanent employees during the agreement.

    Unifor members at GM locations across Ontario, including Woodstock, went on Strike on Oct. 10, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News