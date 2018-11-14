

The Canadian Press





The ongoing rotating strike at Canada Post is hitting communities in southwestern Ontario Wednesday.

Canada Post says the strikes will affect Niagara Falls, Stratford, Owen Sound and Windsor.

Strikes continue in Toronto, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Brampton, Concord and at a distribution centre.

The union representing thousands of postal workers says the major issues include health and safety, staffing, job security, a reduction in precarious employment and fair wages.