Featured
Canada Post rotating strikes hit Stratford and Windsor
Striking Canada Post workers keep their hands warm as they picket at the South Central sorting facility in Toronto on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 12:32PM EST
The ongoing rotating strike at Canada Post is hitting communities in southwestern Ontario Wednesday.
Canada Post says the strikes will affect Niagara Falls, Stratford, Owen Sound and Windsor.
Strikes continue in Toronto, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Brampton, Concord and at a distribution centre.
The union representing thousands of postal workers says the major issues include health and safety, staffing, job security, a reduction in precarious employment and fair wages.