Can you do better? Council wrestles to wordsmith its strategic plan of priorities
Overflowing with buzz words and aspirational language, city council’s first draft of its vision for the next four years is a work in progress.
That’s where you come in.
On Wednesday, politicians spent four and a half hours developing high-level objectives for its 2023-27 Strategic Plan.
“At the front end of the process, getting your plan right flows into everything for the next four years,” explained Mayor Josh Morgan. “It’s really critical that the public give their feedback.”
The strategic plan is the foundation for upcoming city budgets and municipal priorities.
VISION STATEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION
Council members met in small working groups before emerging with several options for the city’s vision, values and mission statements.
Here’s a first look at council’s Draft Vision Statements for Consideration:
Option 1
London is a sustainable city within a thriving region, committed to innovation and overcoming challenges to provide a safe, affordable, welcoming, and healthy future for today and for the next generation.
Option 2
London - a welcoming and safe place, home to a thriving, inclusive community that boldly embraces innovation and opportunity for all.
Option 3
London is a safe, thriving, inclusive community that boldly embraces innovation, where challenges are overcome and opportunities are seized.
London’s current vision statement is: A leader in commerce, culture, and innovation – our region’s connection to the World.
The vision statement is an aspirational, future-focused statement that sets direction and serves as the foundation for decisions made throughout the life of the strategic plan.
ADDITIONAL PUBLIC MEETING QUASHED
The draft statements for consideration will be posted for public feedback on the Get Involved London website Jan. 13.
The public can provide feedback online, at upcoming ward meetings and at a public participation meeting (PPM) scheduled at city hall on March 8.
The Strategic Plan will be finalized in April.
Coun. Sam Trosow urged his colleagues to hold an additional public meeting on Feb. 7, because he believes the PPM in March will come too late in the process to significantly influence the final plan.
“I would be distressed if we leave here tonight without another public participation meeting,” Trosow told his colleagues.
Given the dreadfully low voter turnout for the municipal election, Coun. Anna Hopkins agreed that Londoners need more opportunities to share their priorities.
(Source: City of London)“It is imperative that we be as transparent and accountable to the public and have those opportunities given here in our chambers,” added Hopkins.
However, most council members did not support Trosow’s motion, rejecting it 7-8.
Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis argued that there are better ways to reach a wide cross section of Londoners than public meetings in council chambers that attract many of the same people again and again.
“Don’t overestimate the value of a PPM where people are standing up in the gallery lined up at mic,” said Lewis. “Having been here for four and a half years now, I can tell you that at most PPMs I’ve known the name of the person at the mic before they even stepped up to the mic.”
“I supported the additional PPM, but I certainly think they’ll be ample opportunity for the public to weigh in,” said Morgan after the meeting.
Council will resume work on its Strategic Plan on Jan. 23.
DRAFT MISSION STATEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION
Option 1
A proactive public service leader that creates conditions for present and future generations to thrive.
Option 2
Local, collaborative government that builds a strong and vibrant community for people to live, work, and play.
Option 3
The mission of the City of London is to improve quality of life through bold, proactive, responsive, and accountable public services and administration.
The mission statement communicates city hall’s purpose as an organization – who they are, what they do, ad who they do it for.
London’s current vision statement is: A responsive and modern public service partner that fosters change tobuild a better London for all.
DRAFT VALUES FOR CONSIDERATION
Values Option 1
Inclusive and Respectful
Accountability and Trust
Compassion
Teamwork
Committed and Driven
Learning
Values Option 2
An affordable, prosperous, inclusive and healthy city for all Londoners.
Sustainable and forward thinking through positive collaborations.
Open and transparent decision making in the public interest to foster trust.
Values Option 3
Reconciliation, Equity, and Inclusion
Sustainability and Affordability
Collaborative Partnerships
Accountability and Trust
Innovative service delivery
Financial stewardship
Values are the core principles and ideals that inform everything city hall does. They set the standards of behaviour, serving as a touchstone against which any decision or action can be assessed.
London’s current values are:
Good Governance
Driven by Community
Acting with Compassion
Moving Forward through Innovation
