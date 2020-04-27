WINGHAM, ONT. -- It’s a way for a community to come together, while staying apart, and raise money for local organizations.

"Obviously, everyone is at home these days, so we thought, how do we get together as a community, well you have a stay-at-home gala," says Pat Morden, executive director with the Grand Bend Community Foundation.

This Saturday from 7-9 p.m., community foundations across Canada will be hosting Stay-At-Home Galas, to raise money for local charities.

People are encouraged to order in local take-out or make a fancy meal, dress up in their finest clothes, and cuddle up on the couch for a virtual evening of inspirational speakers and music from the likes of Hayley Wickenheiser and the Hunter Brothers.

From 7-8 p.m. local entertainment will be featured, then from 8-9 p.m. is the national program.

Morden is helping to organize Grand Bend’s Stay-At-Home Gala.

"You can dress up in your fanciest clothes from the waist up, but you can have your jammies on underneath, if you wish," she says.

Money raised will help fund food banks, social agencies, mental health counselling, or whatever service communities need to combat COVID-19.

In Grand Bend, they had hoped to raise $25,000, but they have already brought in $40,000.

Over 20 communities across Canada, including Grand Bend, Stratford, Sarnia, as well as Calgary and Kamloops, will be hosting Stay-at-Home Galas.

The overall national fundraising goal is $1 million.