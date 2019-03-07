

Scott Miller, CTV London





It’s 77 and rising. That’s how many vehicles are stolen in Perth County each year.

The main culprit in these thefts, is you, the driver.

Leaving keys inside of locked vehicles is the reason more than half the vehicles are stolen in the region.

The OPP, Perth-Huron Insurance Brokers, and the Municipality of North Perth have teamed up for a new campaign they hope will reach drivers.

They’re encouraging high school students to come up with a video and social media campaign to let drivers know about the preventable number of vehicle thefts in Perth County.