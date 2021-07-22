LONDON, ONT. -- A 58-year-old Cambridge, Ont. man is dead after drowning at Trout Lake Quarry in Innerkip.

OPP and emergency crews were called to the quarry around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses say the man began to struggle in the water and people nearby pulled him onto the shore and started CPR.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Jorg Meinzer.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.