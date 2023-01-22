Café faces two break-ins in less than 6 months

The Sidetrack café in Wortley village has fallen victim to not one but two break-ins.

Co-owner Mano Majumdar told CTV News the first break-in happened on Oct 5., the second time was on Jan 19.

“It was a little surreal. My first thought was ‘this again? Us again?’” he said, explaining that both instances were identical.

Each time the owners said that their front glass door was shattered, along with cash stolen.

“We waited a number of weeks for our glass to get shipped in and replaced and that was replaced eight days ago. Then the next break-in happened,” Richie Bloomfield, co-owner, told CTV News on Sunday.

Numerous thefts and the cost of repairs have added up to thousands in damages for the small business that began its venture in 2019.

“It makes us feel sad because it’s a beautiful neighbourhood and it’s a real community here,” said Kyla Byrne, a regular at the cafe. “It’s kind of shocking to hear this happened the second time.”

For a small business, the two owners said it feels like a significant loss.

“We started this business to achieve a few things—to provide a place for our neighbours to congregate and enjoy a break from their day, to elevate the espresso scene in London, and to be a model employer in our industry,” said the owners who believe a little goes a long way to help local businesses.

“We are also not alone in this, and many other small businesses in London have suffered repeatedly in similar ways.”

To help cover some of the damages the owners are holding an online fundraiser along with a silent auction that will include pieces of artwork from an artist who helped the business during their first break-in.

“We had a plywood door temporarily in place and we had the idea of having a local artist, Alayna, her Instagram handle is ‘Soft Flirt,’ paint it and create a beautiful work of art," said Majumdar. "That art represented our cafe and community which we’re trying to auction to raise money.”

With similar crimes of theft and break-ins happening more often across the city, the hope is that this is the last time.

“We’re fortunate that there been some community support rallying around us which has made it possible for us to feel optimistic for the future,” Bloomfield said.