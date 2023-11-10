Cadet vigil held at Victoria Park Cenotaph to honour fallen soldiers

On the evening before Remembrance Day, a cadet vigil was held at the Victoria Park Cenotaph in London, Ont.

It's a way for the local army, air and sea cadets to come together and pay their respects to fallen veterans. The cadets will also be guarding the Cenotaph overnight.

Friday evening, they stood in solemn remembrance of the soldiers who came before them, many of whom were about the same age as the cadets when they made the ultimate sacrifice in the first and second world wars.

“Our Veterans fought and sacrificed a lot for the freedoms our Canadians have today,” said Sergeant-at-Arms Diane Lawrence with the 501 Lambeth Legion.

A contingent of 60 cadets are taking part in the vigil on the cenotaph. Four at a time, they will be at attention with riffles, rotating every fifteen minutes. The position with their heads down, hands on their riffle is a way for them to reflect silently.

“I think it’s a really beautiful and meaningful ceremony. A lot of people our age don’t take the time to honour the sacrifices that people made for our nations, and I think it’s really important to everyday remember, but especially today and tonight,” said Warrant Officer First Class, Soleil Marshall with the 614 air cadets.

Cadets stood guard at the Victoria Park Cenotaph in London, Ont. on Nov. 10, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

