MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A London man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a taxi driver.

Police say the man was driving a cab when he picked up an adult female passenger in early September.

The two struck up a conversation and she gave him her number, and they began a "discreet relationship," according to police.

But on Oct. 20, police say the woman contacted police and said she had been sexually assaulted.

Following an investigation, a 52-year-old London man was charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Jan. 2021.