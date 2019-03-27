

CAA has launched its annual Worst Roads campaign, asking Canadians to vote for the roads in poor condition in their area.

Whether it's potholes, cracks or crumbling pavement, congestion, poor signage or pedestrian/cyclist safety concerns - drivers are asked to share their opinion at caaworstroads.com by April 26.

Meanwhile CAA has released new survey results that found 71 per cent of Ontarians are concerned about road conditions and most don't think they're being fixed fast enough.

Raymond Chan, with CAA South Central Ontario, said in a press release, "The simple act of participating in the CAA Worst Roads campaign can help various levels of government understand what roadway improvements are top of mind for road users, and where improvements could be prioritized."

Repaving and repair work has been completed on many of the roads that have appeared on Ontario's CAA Worst Roads list.