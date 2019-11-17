LONDON, Ont. -- A portion of Wellington Road is closed in both directions Sunday due to a watermain break.

City crews are on scene at Wellington between Emery Street and Grand Avenue. Detours are in place and the city is asking motorists to avoid the area.

Crews were called out about 6 a.m. Sunday.

Russ Morningstar, the city’s leading water operator, says it’s hoped one southbound and one northbound lane will be open sometime Sunday afternoon. However, he anticipates that the road won't reopen fully until sometime after Monday's morning rush hour.

“Hopefully the public is patient with us,” he says.

Morningstar says the fluctuating temperatures have played a part in the damage to the infrastructure, which dates back in that area to 1907. He says the city has been progressive in doing structural realignment throughout London.