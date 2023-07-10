Businesses feeling impact of housing affordability crisis
Ontario’s business community is calling for an all-hands-on deck approach between industry and government to address the province’s housing affordability crisis.
A new report says Ontarians are spending so much of their earnings on housing, there’s not much left to spread around the rest of the economy.
“People have to cut back, that means less spending in other areas, and that’s not great for our economy or our business community,” said Kristen Duever, vice president of public affairs for the London Chamber of Commerce.
She said businesses are also having trouble retaining talent. According to the Ontario Chamber of Commerce report ‘Home Stretched: Tackling Ontario’s Housing Affordability Crisis Through Innovative Solutions and Partnerships,’ 68 per cent of organizations report labour shortages in their industry.
“Employers are looking for people, but people need places to live, so it really affects every aspect of our lives and the economy,” said Duever.
Housing prices are also resulting in low-income earners being pushed out of their homes in some cases. London renter Tammy Thibert told CTV News London she gets a fair deal on the rental she’s been in for decades, but many of her friends struggle.
“The old standard was always 30 per cent per month of what you brought in,” she said. “That should be the max you’re spending. I know people are 70, 80 per cent of their income.”
London homeowner Jonathan Raon said with inflation on the rise, it’s getting harder and harder to keep up.
“Well nowadays is just kind of ridiculous, really. You have to look for a second job just to keep up with the bills,” said Raon.
And while the price of a home in the London region is softening ever so slightly, it’s still very high compared to pre-pandemic.
In fact last month’s average sale price of $675,923 is 83 per cent higher than just five years ago, in June of 2018. It comes as economists anticipate an interest rate hike of 25 basis points.
Adam Miller, the president of the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors, said some homeowners will feel the pain.
“Doesn’t matter if you’re in a 1.5 million dollar home, or if you’re in a 400,000 [dollar home]. Any time you double or triple your payments it does become a tough barrier to swallow every month,” he explained.
The Chamber report says 1.85 million more homes than what are already in the pipeline are needed to restore housing affordability. It’s recommending a number of measures from both industry and all levels of government.
“The first is immigration and workforce to make sure that we have the people to build the houses that we need,” said Duever. “The second area is incentivization of developers, so that we’re not just building one type of house, we’re building houses across the spectrum that are for everybody. And then the third area is innovation. How can we get the housing we need faster,” she said.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian teenager questioned for allegedly defacing a UNESCO-listed temple in Japan
A 17-year-old Canadian was brought in for questioning for allegedly carving a name into a wooden pillar at a UNESCO-listed temple in the historic city of Nara, Japan, according to local police.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May hospitalized for fatigue and stress, husband says
Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.
More than half of Canadians $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills
More than half of Canadians say they are $200 away or less from not being able to pay all of their bills at the end of the month, a report by insolvency firm MNP Ltd. said, as higher interest rates and a rising cost of living have stretched budgets.
The illusion of silence: Why researchers say you can hear the sound of nothing
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University theorize silence may not be deafening after all in a new study testing the illusion of silence and why people can actually hear it.
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre says the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of 'straight pride,' after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
James Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in the Chicago area, has died
The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died, police confirmed on Monday.
Campfires banned in all of B.C. due to wildfire risk
Campfires were banned in all of British Columbia on Monday in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires amid persistently hot, dry and volatile conditions.
Deputy minister had no reason to think Mendicino unaware of Bernardo move: department
The federal Public Safety Department is defending a decision by its top officials not to contact the minister directly about the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
NATO chief says Turkiye agrees to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to Parliament swiftly
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament “as soon as possible.”
Kitchener
-
North Dumfries considers pausing new gravel pit applications
The Township of North Dumfries is considering putting the brakes on gravel production in the aggregate rich community.
-
Driver crashes into another car, a pole and a Kitchener LCBO: WRPS
Kitchener fire officials say they helped remove a person from a vehicle, after a car crashed into an LCBO on Fairway Road in Kitchener on Monday afternoon.
-
Kitchener company getting $3 million to help meet growing demand from EV market
The federal government says the money will allow for the creation of 45 new jobs at Kuntz Electroplating.
Windsor
-
Taxpayers federation decries NextStar ‘handout’ in Windsor
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation argues upper levels of government are setting “a terrible precedent” in offering up to $15 billion in incentives.
-
Talk of interest rate hike comes at wrong time for some
The power of your dollar could be weakened this week if the Bank of Canada goes forward with plans to increase its key interest rate.
-
Meet the team who crossed all 5 Great Lakes by paddleboard
Three men from Michigan are riding a wave of excitement after accomplishing an extremely rare feat — traversing through all five Great Lakes using stand-up paddleboards.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man convicted in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada’s history granted day parole
Charles Debono was granted day parole for six months to a community-based residential facility pending bed space but was denied full parole.
-
This township may soon allow adult drinks at public parks
The Township of Tiny is looking into allowing open alcohol containers at public parks.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends 3 to hospital
Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 400 over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Man supposed to be under house arrest facing sexual assault charges
A 26-year-old man from southern Ontario is facing multiple sexual assault-related charges in northern Ontario following an incident on Saturday.
-
Premiers meeting in Winnipeg to discuss use of new health dollars, affordability
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg today in which the chaos in Canada's health care systems will be front and centre.
-
Pain, anger boil over as families of Sudbury arson victims have their say
The families of three people who died in a townhouse fire in Sudbury in April 2021 read out gut-wrenching victim impact statements Monday in Sudbury court.
Ottawa
-
Fire at motorcycle gang clubhouse damages 'multiple residences' in Brockville, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a large structure fire at 109 Perth Street, near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.
-
Giant Tiger founder Gordon Reid has died at 89
Gordon Reid, a Canadian businessman and founder of the popular discount chain Giant Tiger, has died.
-
Teen in critical condition after rescue at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call for two people in distress in the water at the beach in Ottawa's west end at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
Toronto
-
6-year-old girl dies days after being struck by SUV in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood
A six-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood last week has died, police say.
-
Beyoncé fan says Jay-Z gifted her $400 champagne at Toronto concert
A Beyoncé fan said rap icon Jay-Z gifted her a bottle of champagne worth more than $400 at a concert in Toronto over the weekend.
-
Road rage may have led to double shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say road rage may have played a part in a drive-by shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people with serious injuries as video of the incident’s aftermath surfaces.
Montreal
-
'An unusual time to be driving': Man condemns latest traffic stop by Montreal police
Anti-racism advocates are calling on police in Montreal to modify their policy on street checks again after a West Island man said he was recently stopped at night and told by an officer it was an 'unusual time to be driving.'
-
Q&A with a Montreal researcher who's working on a cancer treatment vaccine
Cancer researchers at the Universite de Montreal Research Centre (CRCHUM) have teamed up with Quebec City-based biotechnology company Angany to try to develop cancer treatment vaccines. The goal is to identify genetic targets in each patient after a cancer diagnosis and then produce a custom-made vaccine in a matter of weeks, to trigger a personalized immune response.
-
Questions remain as investigation gets underway into death of worker at Montreal airport
There are still a lot of questions about what went wrong at the Trudeau airport on Saturday after a worker fell while trying to free up luggage that was stuck and later died of his injuries.
Atlantic
-
Judge who led Desmond inquiry accuses N.S. government of spreading misinformation
The Nova Scotia government is facing accusations from a judge who says misinformation and ignorance were behind the attorney general's decision last week to dismiss him as the commissioner leading a high-profile inquiry.
-
Human error may have caused data breach involving more than 5,500 people in P.E.I.
More than 5,600 clients of a provincial employment program on Prince Edward Island may have had their personal information compromised after a privacy breach.
-
'It's something you don't even imagine in your wildest nightmares': Recovery continues after N.S. wildfires
Six weeks after wildfires broke out, ravaging the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas of Nova Scotia, work to rebuild is well underway -- but it won't be fast.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say they have no plans to vacate Winnipeg landfill blockade
The deadline for a city order for protesters at the Brady Landfill to remove their blockade has come and gone, but the blockade remains as protesters say they are standing their ground.
-
Man steals ambulance, hits minivan and tree: RCMP
A 20-year-old man allegedly stole and crashed an ambulance in Thompson from EMS workers that were treating him over the weekend.
-
'Everything was gone': Parents of crash victim heartbroken after highway memorial disappears
The parents of Ethan Boyer – a 19-year-old who died in a car crash in 2019 – say they are heartbroken after learning the memorial for their son has disappeared.
Calgary
-
Pierre Poilievre 'does not agree' with 'straight pride' message in photo at Stampede
A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre said Monday the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of "straight pride," after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.
-
City of Calgary prepares for study on potential rail connection between downtown and YYC
The City of Calgary is set to move forward on an airport rail connection study with $3 million in provincial funds.
-
Recent arrival to Calgary goes missing; police seek public assistance
Calgary police need your help finding a teen who went missing over the weekend in the community of Tuxedo Park.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton men charged in motorcycle hit-and-run that injured police officer
Two people have been charged in the hit-and-run crash that injured a police officer in south Edmonton last September.
-
Body found in burnt SUV on abandoned property in Strathcona County
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Sunday.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teens
Three people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
Vancouver
-
You may be able to see the northern lights in Metro Vancouver this week
Get ready to look up on Wednesday night, because the aurora borealis, or northern lights, are likely to create a show in the skies above B.C.
-
3 arrested for wielding knives, making threats on White Rock Pier
Three people were arrested in White Rock Saturday after they allegedly threatened people with knives on the city's popular pier, according to authorities.
-
Campfires banned in all of B.C. due to wildfire risk
Campfires were banned in all of British Columbia on Monday in an attempt to prevent human-caused wildfires amid persistently hot, dry and volatile conditions.