Business owner catches break and enter on remote surveillance
A London man has been charged after a local business owner saw somebody break into his business over his surveillance system.
Around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, the business owner called 9-1-1 to report seeing a man on video surveillance, breaking into his business in the area of Commissioners Road West and Boler Road.
Once officers arrived and found a broken window on the front of the business, a man was located and arrested while leaving the back of the business.
A 48-year-old man has been charged with break & enter with intent.
