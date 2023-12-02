Business Cares Food Drive held at London, Ont. grocery stores

The Business Cares Food Drive grocery store campaign is on this weekend.

Hundreds of volunteers are spread out at 37 grocery stores across London.

Bell Media personalities can be found at Food Basics on Wonderland Road South greeting customers and helping out with the food drive.

According to the Business Cares campaign, demand at the London Food Bank is up 43 per cent over this time last year.

CTV News London Meteorologist and Business Cares representative Julie Atchison said they’re accepting both monetary and food donations.

“It’s great. We’ve had our teams from Virgin Radio, Pure Country, and CTV onsite today. And it’s really just a great opportunity. People coming out to say hi, and spreading some Christmas cheer. It’s really such an important community event, and so many people are involved,” she said.

Business Cares said financial donations help the food bank purchase fresh produce, milk, eggs and baby food.

The London Food Bank provides emergency food items for more than 13,000 individuals per month.

“Hundreds of volunteers are spread out across this city, and really an opportunity to just wish people a Merry Christmas and at the same time give back to the food bank," Atchison added.