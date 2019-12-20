LONDON, ONT. -- After a slow start, the Business Cares Food Drive has wrapped up this year’s campaign on a high note.

Organizers collected 476,000 pounds of food during the 20th-annual campaign, 7.4 per cent more than last year's total of 443,000.

Wayne Dunn, chair of Business Cares, says, “Londoners have been very generous.”

The food that is collected during the holiday season helps more than 3,500 families each month that use the London Food Bank.

There had been early concern about reaching the campaign's goal, said Jane Roy, co-chair of the London Food Bank, in a statement.

She added, "But I always say that we’d be happy with anything that we receive...we also support a number of organizations and service that make a difference in the community, and we can only do that thanks to the support of Londoners."

The Business Cares Food Drive began 20 years ago to help sustain the food bank in the weeks and months after Christmas.

Over 300 companies registered to participate in this year's campaign.