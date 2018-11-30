

Sacha Long, CTV London





The 19th annual Business Cares Food Drive has officially kicked off in London and organizers hope to surpass last year‘s total of 435,400 pounds of food by at least one pound this year.

Historically, the three-week campaign has increased its donations to the London Food Bank every year dating back to 2000.

The food bank provides emergency food items for 3,352 families monthly, 37 per cent of which are youth under the age of 17.

The food bank has seen a five per cent increase in the number of seniors seeking help since last year.

“The donations of nutritious food goods are vital to this year’s campaign as we work to support those in need in our community, “says Wayne Dunn, Business Cares campaign chair.

“Along with food, Business Cares also appreciates financial donations as they provide the London Food Bank with the ability to purchase fresh produce, milk and baby needs. “

For more information on how you can help or become involved, visit the Business Cares website at: www.businesscares.ca

