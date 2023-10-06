Business as usual for proposed safe consumption sites in Oxford and Elgin, despite provincial pause
The medical officer of health for Oxford and Elgin said it is business as usual as Southwestern Public Health continues with the second phase in a proposal to establish supervised consumption sites in the region.
This follows an announcement Thursday from Michael Tibollo, the province’s associate minister of mental health and addictions, that the government is putting a pause on all new supervised consumption sites, pending further review.
Southwestern Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ninh Tran said phase two of their process will continue.
“Seeing whether we’ve got any interested operators of potential CTS (consumption treatment services) as well as wraparound sites, providing any support in investigating locations as well as broader community consultations,” she explained. “Looking forward to hearing the results of the provincial review, as well as any recommendations that might come out of it.”
Tran said so far the health unit has not received any formal direction from the province regarding a moratorium on new supervised treatment site approvals.
Dr. Gillian Kolla of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research said the provincial government has been slow to respond to what she calls a public health crisis.
“It’s very hard to tell what this is actually going to do,” she said regarding the pause. “There’s been very few sites that have actually been approved since the Ford government took office because they’ve seemingly been very uninterested in dealing with the overdose crisis in this province.”
The province did not indicate how long the pause is expected to last.
