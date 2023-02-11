'Busiest day of the year': London businesses prepare for Super Bowl Sunday

On Super Bowl Sunday, Americans consume nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings.

At Byron Pizza in London, Ont. they are expecting Londoners to show their love for the bar food on their busiest day of the year.

“We expect to sell about 1,000 chicken wings,” said Davin Bensette, co-owner of Byron Pizza. “Normally on a Sunday we might be 100 to 200 tops. We’ll probably sell 1,000 to 1,200 pizzas as well. It's just going to be a crazy, crazy day.”

To wash down the pizza and wings, many enjoy a cold beer.

Researchers in the food and beverage space estimate 325 million gallons of beer will be consumed on game day.

Toboggan Brewery on Richmond St. in London, Ont. will be packed on Super Bowl Sunday, but will also be busy in the retail store selling their craft beer for house parties. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“We're definitely a party spot because we've got all the big TVs in there,” said Emily Laur, manager of Toboggan Brewery on Richmond Street in London. “Of course if you want to have your own Super Bowl party at home, we’ve got all the takeaway beer in the retail store. We sell it four-packs, six-packs, 24-packs, or whatever you want.”

If you are not headed to a house party and are looking for a place to watch the big game, there are a number of bars and venues hosting parties.

“I’ve been hosting this party for over 20 years now,” said Oscar Trachmann, who is taking over Fitzrays restaurant in downtown London for his annual event.

It will be the first gathering in three years without restrictions, after being allowed only 75 people — all seated a year ago.

Oscar Trachmann (front) carries a 55” television into Fitzrays restaurant in London, Ont. He’s hosting his annual Super Bowl party at the downtown bar on Feb. 12, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“I charge $25 and all that money goes into prizes,” said Trachmann.

“This year I've got three large screen TV’s [two 55-inch and one 65-inch], and approximately $1,000 in gift cards. We also do a potluck so everyone brings their best dish and then the winner gets another $100 gift card at a fancy restaurant downtown,” he said.

Back at Byron Pizza they are encouraging people to call ahead.

“Super Bowl is nuts,” said Bensette. “It's condensed because everybody wants to eat as the game is starting so it's, it's hard to get all that done but we usually do a pretty good job of it. We're encouraging anybody to call ahead or order online early Sunday morning.”