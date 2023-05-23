Buses will be cancelled on foggy mornings in Huron-Perth

After feedback from families across the region, the Huron Perth Student Transportation Services (HPSTS) will no longer operate buses in the event of fog in the morning.

Buses will operate in the afternoon as scheduled, assuming weather permits.

This new practice will allow for the following:

Certainty for parents regarding whether or not their child will use the bus that morning

Consistency in the school day schedule

Elimination of the issue of busses expected to run, but then only to be canceled due to the fog not lifting

Alignment with neighbouring school boards

This new practice for fog delays will begin June 1.

Foggy mornings used to be handled by a 2-hour bus delay for all Avon Maitland District School Board and Huron Perth Catholic District School Board schools.

You can contact Huron Perth Student Transportation Services if you have any question, at: 1-888-871-7722 or hpsts@ed.amdsb.ca.