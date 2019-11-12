LONDON - Sorry kids but it appears buses will be running as usual in London and surrounding areas while many other areas in the province are seeing cancellations.

Much of the province saw its first significant snow of the season but for London this was round two.

Bus cancellations are in place in many areas from Windsor to Toronto, however the London region has been mostly spared.

Buses are running in London, Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin, and Huron-Perth,

However School buses are also in all 8 zones for Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton.