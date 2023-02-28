Buses cancelled, chance of more freezing rain

Inclement weather has cancelled hundreds of school bus routes across the London-Middlesex region and Huron-Perth.

Freezing drizzle is still forecast for the area Tuesday morning as well as some fog patches.

Here's a look at the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 then northwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High 6

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 6.

Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 1.

Friday: Snow. High minus 1.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.