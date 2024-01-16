Bus routes cancelled, 'dangerously cold wind chills' in store for the region

An extreme cold warning remains in effect as “bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills” will send the London region plunging into a deep freeze on Wednesday.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, temperatures on Wednesday will be “well below” London’s normal daytime high of – 2.6 C.

Whether you’re heading out to school or to work Wednesday morning, bundle up as the day will start off at – 17 C at 8 a.m., but will feel like – 29 with the wind chill. The daytime high will reach – 11 C, feeling like – 21 with the wind chill.

Atchison said there is the chance of flurries come Wednesday evening, but no heavy accumulation is expected over the next couple of days.

The cold weather will start to dissipate by Thursday when the daytime high in the Forest City will climb back up to – 7 C.

Bus Cancellations

Rural bus routes in Huron-Perth are cancelled for the day with some in-town routes still running.

St Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford is closed and St. Annes Catholic Secondary School in Clinton is closed.

In Bruce County, several rural routs are cancelled including Teeswater, Kincardine, Hanover and Walkerton.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. High – 11 C. Wind chill - 27 in the morning and – 21 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Periods of light snow beginning before morning. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Thursday: Periods of snow ending late in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon.

Friday: Periods of snow. High – 8 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High – 7 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 6 C.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High – 2 C.