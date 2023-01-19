Bus cancellations across the region

Freezing rain is causing bus cancellations and school closures across the region.

Environment Canada warns that ice accretion up to a few millimetres is possible and the risk for freezing drizzle continues into Thursday night.

Ice pellets could also be mixed with the freezing rain and snow is expected to begin Friday morning.

Thursday: Snow or ice pellets mixed with freezing rain changing to rain this morning and ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing early this afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this afternoon. High plus 5.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of drizzle early this evening. A few rain showers beginning this evening then changing to 60 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle after midnight. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Low plus 1.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle. Temperature falling to zero in the afternoon.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Sunday: Periods of snow. High zero.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 1.