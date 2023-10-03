London

    • Burst of summer-like weather this week

    It was a hot one in the Forest City Tuesday. The high reached 26.9 degrees, just about one degree shy of the record of 27.8 degrees set back in 1971.

    Tuesday night will remain clear overnight with a low of 14 degrees.

    CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said the “peak of the heat” will come Wednesday, with a high of 28 degrees expected, feeling closer to 31.

    We’ll see increasing cloudiness Wednesday evening with a low of 20 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

    Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

