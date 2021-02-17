LONDON, ONT. -- Several restaurants, residences and businesses were evacuated Wednesday morning after reports of a gas leak.

Emerency crews were called to Clarence Street between Queens Avenue and King Street around 11:30 a.m.

London police Const. Sandasha Bough said in an email statement, "Emergency crews responded to a restaurant located at 434 Clarence Street in relation to damage to a natural gas meter."

Enbridge Gas was called in to assist fire, police and paramedics already at the scene.

The source of the leak was quickly located and the situation was brought under control less than an hour later.