‘Building relationships’: Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies bring together Indigenous members and local municipalities
Across the region, communities and organizations held events to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day.
In London, one of those was N’Amerind Friendship Centre hosting a ceremony in the intersection of Horton Street and Colborne Street.
It featured Indigenous drummers, jingle dress dancers, and a plaque presentation from Mayor Josh Morgan to Indigenous artist Mike Cywink.
“Today's event is honouring residential school survivors and their descendants, but also recognizing and acknowledging those young ones that did not make it home,” says Brian Hill of N’Amerind Friendship Centre.
“A lot of people don't understand that as a young child five, six, seven years old, getting taken away from your family, taken to someplace that that has no meaning to you, it's part of that whole system that we need to repair and fix, and that starts with building relationships. That's one of the key things that we're doing with the City of London is building those relationships for a better future for all of our communities.”
Brian Hill of N’Amerind Friendship Centre speaks to a crowd during a Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in London, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
Ninety-four proposed actions in a 2015 report call on all levels of government to work together to repair the harm caused by residential schools
“Municipal governments have a role in that as well,” says Hill.
“A lot of the work that that they need to do, they're well aware of it. With the speed of bureaucracy, things are happening, and it is slow progress. It took us a long time to get to where we are today and it's going to take a few more years to get to where we need to be.”
Hill believes many Londoners don’t realize there are three reserves just outside the city’s borders.
“It's only been in the last five or 10 years that we've actually forged that working relationship with the city and every year gets better,” says Hill.
Mayor Morgan believes it was important for him and his colleagues to take part in all the festivities Saturday.
Indigenous drummers perform during a Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in London, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“It's an important day for reflection, recognition and of course, Truth and Reconciliation doesn't happen if you don't come out and participate, learn, educate and speak up,” says Morgan.
“In the City of London strategic plan, Truth and Reconciliation is at the heart of the components of what we're doing. It's about the numerous actions that we have when we established the anti-oppressive, anti-racism division, we started with an Indigenous community liaison who guides all of the activities that we do in each and every policy that we that we pass, every decision we make. That's really what reconciliation is about.”
Morgan added that attending these events is important and municipalities can help but Londoners and Canadians can take individual action.
“Reflecting on Truth and Reconciliation means to you as an individual, is as important as the actions the municipalities are taking,” says Morgan.
“But as an individual Londoner, the way that I educate my kids, the way that they come out, the way that we talk about the history of this country are all important pieces of reconciliation. It need not be a big event for everybody, it can be a very personal individual experience but it should mean something to each and every Canadian.”
Young Indigenous runners complete more than a 30 km run from Oneida Nation of the Thames to downtown London, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
As part of the festivities, two groups made their way on foot from Chippewa of the Thames First Nation and Oneida Nation of the Thames to downtown London. A group of young people ran the 30-plus kilometres, while another group walked in a relay.
“This is the third year in a row out that that our people have got together like that,” says Hill, who was there to cheer on the runners and walkers as they arrived.
“Representatives from N’Amerind, London, Chippewa and Muncey sat down and said you know, we want to do this and this is all we want to do. Despite, the differences in our cultures, you know, we sat down and we talked together and, and they came up with a plan and they executed that plan and today is evidence of that.”
Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events across country
Seas of orange flooded events across the country on Saturday as Canadians gathered to acknowledge systemic oppression of Indigenous people and observe the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
-
-
-
-
-
-
