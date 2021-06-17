Smoke was seen kilometres away after a large fire broke out in downtown Forest, Ont. Wednesday evening.

Fire crews from four different stations were called in to battle the blaze at multi-storey brick building on King Street.

According to provincial police there have been no injuries reported in the blaze, however the fire left the building destroyed.

Another building was able to be saved thanks to the efforts of fire crews.

At one point significant flames could be seen from from the roof while crews battled to bring the blaze under control.

It remains unclear what caused the fire and a damage estimate has not been released.

More information is expected to be released Thursday morning.