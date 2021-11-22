Building demolished after major fire near downtown Palmerston, Ont.

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A major structure fire in Palmerston, Ont. on Monday has left a building destroyed.

Minto Fire officials said multiple stations were called in to deal with a fire at a vacant building on Norman Street, near the downtown, around 9 a.m.

There was no one in the building and no one has been injured, according to a statement from Minto Fire Deputy Chief Callise Loos.

While defensive operations were underway, some houses in the area were evacuated due to heavy smoke. Those impacted were kept warm at the Palmerston Arena, but have since been allowed to return home.

Shortly before midday, the fire had been contained to the building, but heavy smoke continued to be present.

Fire officials reported the fire was out as of 2 p.m., with an excavator brought in to knock down what remained standing.

Roads in the area were closed for much of the day but have now reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimate is yet available, according to Loos.

#Palmerston Structure Fire is officially out, an excavator is on scene currently knocking the structure down. Roads in the area are still closed. We should wrap up in a couple of hours. — Minto Fire (@mintofiredept) November 22, 2021