Building boom in Saugeen Shores pushing some residents to the edge
Christine Eagleson didn’t think with a full time, well paying job, she’d have to move back in with her mother, but that’s the situation, she faces amid Saugeen Shores’ economic boom.
“I am very fortunate I can live with my mom, but I’ve heard stories of people that live in their cars until they find a place, or people renting hotel rooms, just to live in the area,” says Eagleson.
With monthly rents averaging over $,2000 and an average home price over $750,000, Eagleson says Saugeen Shores is becoming unaffordable for residents that don’t work at the area’s largest and highest paying employer, Bruce Power, who is in the midst of a 13 year, $13-billion refurbishment project that is drawing thousands of new residents to the area.
“You do find that it’s geared towards the trade workers, which is fine. It’s what they even put in their ads. Ideal for Bruce Power employees,” says Eagleson.
Becca Gaul says her husband and three kids, had their Port Elgin rental home turned into a “rent by the room” establishment last year, forcing them to the street. They feel fortunate to have found a condo to share with her brother-in-law for over $2,000 a month.
“If we didn’t have our brother in law living with us, we would either be homeless or in my parent’s basement. Me and my husband both work full time, so it’s just crazy,” she says.
As bleak as it may seem right now for those looking to rent or buy in Saugeen Shores, there’s hope on the horizon, says attainable housing advocate, Mini Jacques.
“This is the first time as an attainable housing advocate, that I’ve seen our mayor and council, work with the county to find actual solutions and actually say to developers, if you want to build here you have to be part of the solution,” says Jacques.
With more than 700 apartment buildings in some stage of development, Saugeen Shores is well positioned to provide places for non-nuclear employees to live says Saugeen Shores Mayor, Luke Charbonneau.
“Once we have rental units in a larger scale, that will create opportunities for people to live here who are working those service sector jobs, the $20 to $25 an hour jobs. We want those people in our community, we need them and we’re working to make sure they can,” says Charbonneau.
Meanwhile, Eagleson is on the waiting list for some of those apartments that aren’t even under construction yet. She’s given up on ever owning a home in Saugeen Shores and just prays the right rental eventually comes along.
“It’s debilitating and defeating. Most places I don’t get a call back, anymore,” she says.
Saugeen Shores just completed an Attainable Housing Task Force Report with nearly 30 recommendations.
