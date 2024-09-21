Budweiser Gardens goes cashless
If you prefer cash over card, unfortunately Budweiser Gardens will no longer accept it.
The venue announced on Friday that it will be a completely cashless venue beginning on Sept. 27.
It said this is part of its ongoing effort to enhance the guest experience. All transactions must be made through a credit or debit card or a mobile payment. That includes Apple Pay and Google Wallet.
The cashless approach is expected to speed up payment, reduce wait times for guests and offer a more secure transaction environment.
