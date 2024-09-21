LONDON
London

    • Budweiser Gardens goes cashless

    Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. seen on Sept. 27, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. seen on Sept. 27, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    If you prefer cash over card, unfortunately Budweiser Gardens will no longer accept it.

    The venue announced on Friday that it will be a completely cashless venue beginning on Sept. 27.

    It said this is part of its ongoing effort to enhance the guest experience. All transactions must be made through a credit or debit card or a mobile payment. That includes Apple Pay and Google Wallet.

    The cashless approach is expected to speed up payment, reduce wait times for guests and offer a more secure transaction environment.

