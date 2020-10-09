LONDON, ONT. -- Budweiser Gardens along with Waste Connections of Canada are partnering up to host a recycling event on October 17.

Londoners will have the opportunity from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to safely dispose of their old electronics.

"We are excited to be hosting the upcoming Electronic Recycling Day in a safe and contactless manner. We hope that folks will utilize this opportunity to clear out old cell phones, computers and other electronics that may be collecting in basements, garages or junk drawers," said Brian OHL, general manager of Budweiser Gardens.

All electronic items will be accepted, but do not bring major appliances like refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers.

A shred truck will also be available, but all metal including staples, binders, and paper clips must be removed prior to shredding.

Guests are asked to enter through the Budweiser Gardens west parking lot off of Ridout Street due to COVID-19 regulations. Directions will be given to waste collection areas where staff will remove items directly from vehicles.

There is no charge for recycling or shredding.