Budapest Restaurant closing its doors after nearly 70 years in business
After nearly 70 years in business, Budapest Restaurant is closing its doors on Friday.
The Hungarian restaurant, located at 338 Dundas St., has been a staple in downtown London, Ont.
Announcing its closure on its Facebook page, the owners pointed to several factors leading to their decision to close, including the COVID-19 pandemic changing the downtown landscape, with more empty offices and storefronts.
“When we took over Budapest Restaurant in 2018, our intention was to keep the doors open and keep playing the game no matter what,” the post read.
They also pointed to an increase in homelessness and concerns over safety in the downtown.
“We’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of our team and family to close this chapter in our lives,” the post read.
Eduard Nagy and Anita Tasonyi took over the business in 2018 after the death of the previous owner, founder Marika Hayek.
The family-run business served traditional eastern European dishes, including pierogis, schnitzel, goulash and stroganoff.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Climate policies and fossil fuel: Clean fuel regulations and carbon pricing explained
On Saturday, the federal government's long-promised clean fuel regulations will take effect across Canada. Here are five things to know about what they are, how they will affect you and why they are different from the carbon price.
New women's pro hockey league set for January debut, to be funded by Dodgers owner
A new women's hockey league is coming to North America. The Professional Hockey Federation and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a merger Friday, with the intention of starting a new league in 2024.
Why night-time heat can be so dangerous – and why it's getting worse
Heat waves are coming to include an increasingly dangerous element: overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer sufficient reprieve from oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Pride activists react after attack at University of Waterloo
Pride month is ending on a somber note after Wednesday’s triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo, and local police saying the attack is just the latest in a growing trend.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo's first set of surviving triplets turn 84
The Vogt triplets have made headlines from the day they were born. And another birthday means another headline.
Windsor
-
Developer looking to fill void in Tecumseh, Ont.
Getting a hotel room is not hard to do in the City of Windsor, and that need could soon be filled with a hotel in the Town of Tecumseh.
-
Traffic blitz results in 13 enforcement actions at this 'dangerous intersection'
Windsor police are conducting a traffic blitz at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
-
Update on Windsor Spitfires' search for new head coach
Former Windsor Spitfire forward Kevin Kerr was driving through Windsor, Ont. on his way to visit his parents in North Bay Friday morning. Kerr was with his kids and came to see and take pictures of the street named after him in a newer subdivision near the WFCU Centre.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT | Environment Canada downgrades tornado warning for Simcoe County
A tornado warning has been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch for Simcoe County Friday evening.
-
Cottagers banned from campfires, fireworks this Canada Day weekend
The District of Muskoka has been under a total fire ban for five weeks, meaning no open-air burning or fireworks this Canada Day long weekend.
-
Driver dies in hospital weeks after Midland construction zone crash
A 29-year-old Penetanguishene man has died weeks after a collision in a Midland construction zone sent four people to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Tornado warning issued in North Bay area, severe thunderstorm warning for Sudbury, Timmins
Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm Friday evening that could produce a tornado in the North Bay area.
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
Ottawa
-
Pembroke cancels Canada Day fireworks as officials in Ottawa keep an eye on the smoke
Canadian Heritage is still planning to proceed with fireworks for the Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats, as smoky air continues to blanket Ottawa.
-
Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course
One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm earlier this week has died.
-
Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
Toronto
-
One person dead after daytime stabbing in Scarborough
One man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
Single mother felt 'crushed' after discovering she couldn't fly alone with infant twins
Amanda Bailey, a 26-year-old single mother of four-month-old twins, said she felt 'hopeless' after being told by Flair Airlines she could fly on her own with her kids, then discovering just days before their flight this was against the rules.
Montreal
-
Family calls for review of nurses' order decision into man's death after lengthy wait in Montreal ER
The family of a man who died after an hours-long wait in the ER at a Montreal hospital is calling for a review of a decision that cleared the nurses who saw him of any wrongdoing.
-
Chateau Frontenac facing $10M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors. The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal postponed due to smog, rainy weather
The City of Cote Saint-Luc is postponing Canada Day celebrations because of this weekend's inclement weather and also because of the smog that has become a regular part of recent forecasts due to forest fires still burning in northern Quebec.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
-
Moncton inpatient detox services suspended for the summer due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
Winnipeg
-
Bomb unit at University of Manitoba disposes of volatile chemical
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit has disposed of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
-
RCMP searching for suspect after 16-year-old girl abducted
RCMP are on the hunt for a kidnapping suspect after a 16-year-old girl from Portage la Prairie was briefly abducted Friday.
-
Nine in hospital after fiery bus crash in Manitoba; two moved out of critical care
Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit.
Calgary
-
Little girl's stolen mobility wagon spotted by CTV News Calgary viewer... and then by mom
In a wild twist, a little girl's specialized mobility wagon, stolen from her family's garage earlier this month, was recovered on Thursday.
-
3-year-old girl injured in Airdrie-area ATV crash dies
A three-year-old girl injured in a collision between an ATV and a pick up truck has died.
-
Calgary emergency crews handle heavy volume of calls following severe thunderstorm
A sudden severe thunderstorm Thursday caused downed power lines, uprooted trees, and flooded streets around the city as emergency crews responded to heavier than usual volume of calls.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation alert issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
An evacuation alert was issued for Little Buffalo, Alta., Friday afternoon after a wildfire jumped the highway.
-
Motorcyclist caught going 160 km/h above speed limit in southeast Edmonton: police
A 29-year-old man is facing a criminal charge after police estimate he hit 220 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in southeast Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta sunshine lists reveal Yiu, Hinshaw severance packages from 2022 health overhaul
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
-
Burnaby homicide victim was 19 years old, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man killed in a home invasion in Burnaby Thursday in hopes of advancing their investigation.
-
Shooter who fired at B.C. RCMP detachment, police vehicles acquitted of attempted murder
A B.C. man has been found guilty of weapons offences, fleeing from police and mischief causing danger to life in connection to a daylight shooting at an RCMP detachment – but acquitted of the charge of attempted murder.