Budapest Restaurant closing its doors after nearly 70 years in business

After nearly 70 years in business, Budapest Restaurant is closing its doors on Friday.

The Hungarian restaurant, located at 338 Dundas St., has been a staple in downtown London, Ont.

Announcing its closure on its Facebook page, the owners pointed to several factors leading to their decision to close, including the COVID-19 pandemic changing the downtown landscape, with more empty offices and storefronts.

“When we took over Budapest Restaurant in 2018, our intention was to keep the doors open and keep playing the game no matter what,” the post read.

They also pointed to an increase in homelessness and concerns over safety in the downtown.

“We’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of our team and family to close this chapter in our lives,” the post read.

Eduard Nagy and Anita Tasonyi took over the business in 2018 after the death of the previous owner, founder Marika Hayek.

The family-run business served traditional eastern European dishes, including pierogis, schnitzel, goulash and stroganoff.