Brussels homeowner escapes fire, crews remain on scene
Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021 7:53PM EST
House fire in Brussels Ont. on Feb. 2, 2021. (Source: Nancy Follick)
LONDON, ONT. -- A home in Brussels has been severely damaged after a blaze broke out Tuesday night.
Neighbours tell CTV News it started around 6:30 p.m. at the Alexander Street home.
They say the homeowner got out safely and was outside when crews arrived.
No word on a cause.
Alexander Street remains closed at this time.