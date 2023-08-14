Bruce Power pride on 20-year blackout anniversary

Bruce to Milton transmission lines leaving Bruce Power nuclear generating station near Kincardine, Ont., as seen on August 14, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Bruce to Milton transmission lines leaving Bruce Power nuclear generating station near Kincardine, Ont., as seen on August 14, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada

A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver