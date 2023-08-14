Bruce Power pride on 20-year blackout anniversary

Terry Rothmaier was on his way home from work when he, like all Ontarians, noticed the lights go out.

“20 years ago, on this day, we had a grid blackout which affected the northeastern United States and, also the province of Ontario. This was caused by the cascading loss of over 100 electricity generating stations,” said the Paisley native.

The blackout, North America’s largest, knocked power out to over 50 million people. A power outage that lasted days for some, but not as long for Ontario’s main infrastructure thanks in part to Rothmaier’s employer, Bruce Power.

The nuclear facility was the first electricity producer to reconnect to Ontario’s grid after the loss of power, a testament to Bruce Power’s training, standards, and equipment reliability, said Rothmaier, who is now the company’s senior vice president of Governance and Oversight.

“We got into our procedures. We restored and secured the Bruce B units. Bruce B were the only nuclear generating units available to re-power the grid in the province, and were very critical to get power back to the hospitals, schools, and infrastructure at that time,” he said.

Ontario’s grid has more power available today than it did in 2003, including at Bruce Power, which is the midst of a 13-year, $13 billion project to refurbish six of their eight reactors.

“We take our electricity production for granted, right. It’s an essential service. It’s something that we don’t really know about until we lose and see the impacts it can have on our communities,” said Rothmaier.

While there are those that point out nuclear power’s detractors, like centuries of radioactive waste to manage, its reliability is hard to argue with, especially considering 2003. It’s a strong selling point as Bruce Power embarks on plans to build four to five new reactors at their sprawling facility on the shores of Lake Huron.

“The ability to be first back to the grid, absolutely incredible. Add to our portfolio of 30 per cent of Ontario’s electrical production, our medical isotopes, and that electricity that’s there when we need it. It’s actually still [blackout] training that we do 20 years later, to this day. And we work in co-ordination with the grid to maintain that proficiency. If, and whenever it’s needed, we’ll be ready,” he said.