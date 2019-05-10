

Scott Miller, CTV London





A local nuclear company wants Ontarians to #breakthesilence.

The nuclear operator near Kincardine, Ont. is embarking on year four of their mental health strategy.

For every Tweet, Facebook like or share and Instagram post promoting #breakthesilence, Bruce Power will donate $1 to local mental health initiatives.

Over the past three years, $240,000 has been raised.

One in five Canadians will experience some sort of mental health problem or illness in their lifetime.