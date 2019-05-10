Featured
Bruce Power embarks on mental health campaign
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 3:50PM EDT
A local nuclear company wants Ontarians to #breakthesilence.
The nuclear operator near Kincardine, Ont. is embarking on year four of their mental health strategy.
For every Tweet, Facebook like or share and Instagram post promoting #breakthesilence, Bruce Power will donate $1 to local mental health initiatives.
Over the past three years, $240,000 has been raised.
One in five Canadians will experience some sort of mental health problem or illness in their lifetime.