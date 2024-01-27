Bruce power amongst top employers in Canada

One of Midwestern Ontario’s largest employers is being recognized as one of the best bosses in Canada.

Bruce Power has been named one of Canada’s top employers by Forbes, whose annual rankings along employees from 40,000 Canadian companies to rank their employers on everything from salary to work flexibility.

Bruce Power has made the Forbes list several times, as well as being named one of Southwestern Ontario’s Best Employers, and one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.

Bruce Power operates the world’s largest nuclear station along the shores of Kincardine, employing thousands of people, while producing more than 30% of Ontario’s electricity.

“It is a proud moment knowing that Bruce Power was once again selected by its employees and others as one of Canada’s Best Employers,” says Karen Smith, Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Bruce Power.

“Our employees take pride in the work they do in providing clean electricity for Ontario and cancer-fighting medical isotopes to the world health-care community, she continues.

Bruce Power is embarking on plans to add to their nuclear fleet with the construction of four or five more nuclear reactors, within the next 10 years.