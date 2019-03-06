

The Bruce Peninsula OPP is appealing to the public for information into the disappearance and death of a 30-year-old man from 2017.

Niram Shouldice went missing on March 6, and his remains were discovered along Lakewood County Lane on June 27, 2017.

Police believe that the last known sighting was in Ferndale, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, on March 5, 2017, at approximately 7 p.m.

Police are asking the public for any information regarding Shouldice’s disappearance and death.