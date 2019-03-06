Featured
Bruce OPP seek information in death investigation
Niram Shouldice, whose remains were found in the Northern Bruce Peninsula in 2017, is seen in this undated family handout photo.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 9:28AM EST
The Bruce Peninsula OPP is appealing to the public for information into the disappearance and death of a 30-year-old man from 2017.
Niram Shouldice went missing on March 6, and his remains were discovered along Lakewood County Lane on June 27, 2017.
Police believe that the last known sighting was in Ferndale, in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, on March 5, 2017, at approximately 7 p.m.
Police are asking the public for any information regarding Shouldice’s disappearance and death.