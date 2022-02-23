Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound Conservative MPP not seeking re-election

Bill Walker says he shocked more than a few people when he announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election this June.

“In my case, people were pretty shocked. That’s what I’m hearing from folks, at least. Shock, surprise, didn’t see that coming, probably thought I was going to be here for another eight, or 10, or 12 years,” says Walker, from his office at Queen’s Park in Toronto.

The Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP joins a growing number of Conservative MPP’s not seeking re-election.

No fewer than seven current MPP’s aren’t running again. Walker says he fully supports oug Ford, he just felt it was time to step down and spend more time his family.

“My wife’s retired now. It was different when I was away all the time and she was at work, but now I’ll get more time with her,” says Walker, who was first elected in 2011.

With 99 days until Election Day, Premier Ford wasted no time naming Walker’s successor, Rick Byers, as the candidate trying to keep Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound in the Conservative fold.

“I assure you, we’re not taking anything for granted, because right now, I’ve got zero votes. We’re going to work from start to finish to earn that victory on June 2,” says Byers, a Markdale native.

While Walker may miss that “winning feeling” on election night, having never lost, he won’t miss the growing negativity and vitriol directed his way through social media, this past term.

“We know as politicians we’re going to get a bit of that, but there’s family and friends that read and see that. When your kids come home and say, ‘why would they say that?’ or ‘did you see this?’ I basically said stop watching and looking at any of that. Just don’t go there,” says Walker.

Walker was Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound’s MPP from 2011 to 2022.

He’ll continue on in his duties as MPP and Deputy Speaker until June.