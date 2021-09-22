Bruce County pilot 'blocked' from flying out of own hangar

Concrete blocks placed in front of Phil Englishman's hangar at the Saugeen Municipal Airport, Sept. 22, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News) Concrete blocks placed in front of Phil Englishman's hangar at the Saugeen Municipal Airport, Sept. 22, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island