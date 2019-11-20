WINGHAM, Ont. -- The snow has already been flying, but Bruce County is still scrambling to find enough snowplow drivers to keep roads passable this winter.

Bruce County hires about 16 seasonal snowplow operators each winter to cover the afternoon shift of plowing area roads.

Not unlike last year, they’re short about five drivers, putting added pressure on their full-time staff.

Jerry Haan, Bruce County Transportation Operations Manager, says if they can’t find enough drivers, and fast, they simply won’t be able to clear roads of snow effectively.

That, he says, could lead to more and longer road closures.

Bruce County has resorted to posting “job opening” signs along area highways to attract applicants, with mixed results.